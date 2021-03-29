29 Mar 2021
Vets with Horsepower plans to deliver 25 hours worth of CPD, non-stop, on 29 April 2021 to raise money for four chosen charities.
A motorbike-riding group of vets is “on the road” again and aiming to raise funds for four charities by holding a record-breaking 25-hour online CPD lecture event.
With COVID-19 having put paid to Vets with Horsepower’s plans to be physically on the road on their motorcycles undertaking endurance trips, and foreign and UK lecture tours in 2020, and again this year, the team decided to find another way to raise funds for ongoing support of their four chosen charities:
Head of Vets with Horsepower Derek Knottenbelt decided the event had to be “outlandish” to suit the “mad” team of vets who are part of the project, and an “endurance event in its own right”.
On 29 April at 8am (London time), 25 hours of non-stop webinars will begin. Almost every speaker from past Horsepower trips will be speaking from around the globe, including Australia, Africa and Europe, with guest speakers Sue Dyson, Bruce McGorum, Bara Bezdekova and Bianca Schwartz.
More than 30 topics will be covered, including medicine, surgery, orthopaedics and reproduction, as well as first opinion how-to topics suitable for vets, vet nurses, students and even any interested member of the public.
The event, which costs a minimum donation of £10 (which will be donated to the chosen charities), will count towards CPD requirements and attendance certificates will be issued on completion.
Over its previous nine events (all live motorbike events), Vets with Horsepower has raised more than £780,000; travelling more than 40,000 miles each and presenting hours of CPD to more than 35 countries.
Prof Knottenbelt said: “We are hoping to raise in excess of £100,000 this time and we are hoping to reach more than 70 countries, and, if possible, between 5,000 and 10,000 delegates.
“We have amazing support from the best of the equine industry, as well as donations from the most caring equine practices in the UK and abroad.
“We are all a bit (or a a lot) mad, of course, but we need fun in our lives – a positive message in a globally depressed and pessimistic world would be welcome for our profession.”
For more information and to register, visit the Vets with Horsepower website.