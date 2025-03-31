31 Mar 2025
A vet who swapped South Africa for north-east England is planning a world record attempt to help protect one of the planet’s most endangered species.
Danny de Vries, who works for Clifton Lodge Vets in County Durham, is currently in training for September’s Great North Run, where he hopes to raise thousands of pounds for the Save The Rhino charity.
In doing so, he also hopes to set a new world record for the fastest half-marathon while wearing an animal suit and he feels the challenge will help him to make a difference.
He said: “As a vet, it is natural to want to help those who can’t speak for themselves.
“I grew up close to wildlife parks like the Kruger National Park, so I saw how the illegal horn trade was threatening the existence of rhinos and how difficult it is to prevent the poachers as rangers can’t monitor every section of park.
“There were 420 rhinos poached for their horn last year and I want to do everything I can to help the people who are trying to save them.
“Coming from South Africa, this feels personal, but they are also an endangered animal and as a vet I care passionately about all animals.”
The current mark of one hour, 47 minutes and 30 seconds is currently held by an American who ran his race while dressed as a gorilla.
The rhino suit weighs 10kg and Dr de Vries admitted he will have several practical challenges to overcome while on the course.
He said: “As well as being hot, you can’t swing your arms when you run, and you have limited vision. I don’t train in the rhino suit although I do park runs wearing it to raise awareness. I train in a weighted vests and do a lot of strength training for my legs.”
Dr de Vries has set up an online fund-raising page where donations can be made.