25 Aug 2022
Pellet narrowly missed two-year-old tabby Roxy's lungs.
Roxy with owner Fahim Zackaria and Beechwood Veterinary Group's Catarina Silva. Inset: the pellet removed from Roxy.
Vets at a Leeds practice battled to save the life of a two-year-old cat that suffered serious injuries caused by a single air rifle pellet.
Roxy was taken to Beechwood Veterinary Group after becoming lethargic, breathing rapidly and developing a high fever. Vet Catarina Silva suspected she had been shot by an air rifle because she had seen two other similar cases in her career.
The pellet had narrowly missed the lungs of tabby Roxy, and she was in intensive care at another OOH practice for nearly a week.
Roxy underwent digital x-rays, which confirmed Ms Silva’s concerns, and was sent for life-saving surgery by surgeon Neil Stoddard, who found the pellet had penetrated her intestine in seven places and lodged in her stomach.
Ms Silva said: “We caught things really quickly as it could have been a much worse outcome for Roxy if she hadn’t been brought in. She was hit just behind her ribs. There was no choice but to operate and it has saved her life.
“I tried to reassure her owners, but there was no guarantee she would survive. She has been very lucky and we’re delighted that this has been a positive outcome for everyone.”
Ms Silva added: “It is hard to say if she was shot deliberately or accidentally, and was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“We contacted police, and we would ask cat owners to be cautious and contact their vet if their pet acts unusually, or shows signs of being in pain.
“I’ve seen this type of incident three times as a vet. One cat died on its way to the practice; luckily, the other two survived, so it does happen.”