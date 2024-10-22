22 Oct 2024
The animal found at a recycling plant is now being cared for at a Lincolnshire veterinary practice as staff there try to find his home.
"Pee-Wee" the tortoise was saved from a recycling truck and is currently being taken care of by staff at Kirks Vets in Sleaford.
A Lincolnshire veterinary practice has begun a nationwide search for the owners of a tortoise that was handed in after being found on a recycling plant’s sorting line.
Staff at Kirks Vets in Sleaford believe the tortoise, which is just 12cm wide and weighs 675g, could have arrived from anywhere in the UK.
The tortoise, which is thought to be a Herman and has been nicknamed Pee-Wee by the practice, does have a microchip, but it is not registered in any databases.
Although he has suffered some damage to his shell, it is unclear when that occurred and practice manager Sara Merchant described him as being in “good shape” despite his ordeal.
She said: “This little tortoise has been on a huge journey and it’s incredible that he could have travelled to Sleaford from anywhere in the UK.
“We really want to help reunite him with his owner and would encourage anyone who thinks he may be theirs and has a microchip number that we can use to verify ownership to get in touch with us.”
The tortoise was discovered at the Mid-UK Recycling facility at Ancaster, near Grantham, on Thursday 17 October.
Paul Frost, who handed the tortoise in to the practice, said: “The tortoise would have been brought in on a 22-tonne recycling truck which could have come from anywhere in the country.
“It has been ejected from the lorry and scooped up in a digger before ending up on the hand-sorting line, where it was found. That is one lucky tortoise.”
If no owner comes forward, the IVC Evidensia-owned practice, which also runs a site in Grantham, said it will look to rehome Pee-Wee locally either with a family or at a wildlife centre.
Anyone who thinks the tortoise may be their pet can telephone the practice on 01529 303344.