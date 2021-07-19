19 Jul 2021
New Export Health Certificate for exporting to the EU and moving food of animal origin to Northern Ireland are coming in on 21 August.
Image © goodluz / Adobe Stock
Vets are gearing up to support clients dealing with changes to certificates for exporting food and products of animal origin to the EU, and between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Businesses from England, Scotland or Wales need to apply in advance for new Export Health Certificates (EHCs) to export to the EU, and to move food and products of animal origin to Northern Ireland ahead of changes in 21 August.
Existing EHCs, which have been used since the UK left the EU on 1 January, are being replaced with one with slightly different requirements, and movements from the date in August will require the new one.
Exports By Vets has been set up as a dedicated veterinary service to meet the new EHC requirements for global distribution and has been urging businesses to apply well in advance of the deadline to ensure OVs can sign off products.
Part of the VetPartners group, Exports By Vets is a 24-hour service and has said changes in legislation also refer to movement of horses and small animals to the EU.
Exports By Vets director Jim Morris said: “The changes cover the requirements in animal health and public health legislation, and it will affect all exports to the EU. We are working hard on behalf of clients to ensure there are no issues in changing from the current certification to the new rules over the next six weeks.
“Exports By Vets is coordinating VetPartners’ practices to ensure we are supporting clients with the changes so any changes to traceability documents are handled early and clients are familiar with – and are using – the new certificates.
“This is going to be a big change for all clients as they have to order their certificates in advance.”
Mr Morris added: “We have an experienced support network of vets with a wealth of knowledge and expertise in this industry, covering the human and pet food markets. Our OVs ensure that products have been through all processes required by the exporters to meet the requirements of the importing country.
“There is huge demand for this service from food producers and the global market for Great British produce. VetPartners can provide a national service, with all the benefits of a big team with local contacts, that is reliable and well-supported.”