4 Feb 2022
David Abratt and John Beel will cross the Arctic Circle twice when they compete in the Montane Lapland Arctic Ultra in Sweden next month (6 to 16 March).
Image Ⓒ jamenpercy / Adobe Stock
More than 115 miles of snow, ice, dense forests and frozen lakes lie in wait for two intrepid vets when they take part in a gruelling Arctic marathon next month.
David Abratt and John Beel – who both work for Medivet – will also cross the Arctic Circle twice when they compete in the Montane Lapland Arctic Ultra from 6 to 16 March in a bid to raise funds to help save the rhino from extinction in the wild.
Dr Abratt is a veteran of ultra and endurance running events, having completed the Gobi Desert Ultra – a gruelling multi-day race across the Gobi desert, while Dr Beel has competed in various Ironman events and several multi-day mountaineering climbs.
The dynamic duo are actively training and preparing for the demands of the race, both physically and mentally, although getting exposed and fully prepared for the extreme environmental conditions they will face is not easy in the UK.
Dr Abratt said: “Having grown up in South Africa, the cold will be very different to anything we’ve experienced before, so we’ll be packing lots of layers. We’re looking forward to crossing the Arctic Circle, and experiencing the pristine landscapes and wilderness.”
Medivet is a long-term supporter of the Wilderness Foundation Africa’s Forever Wild Rhino Protection initiative – a global alliance of charities led by former Medivet employee William Fowlds, which aims to protect and connect wilderness, wildlife and people.
Dr Beel added: “We have signed up for this gruelling ultra despite not being sure that we even like the cold, but the difficulty of the challenge to us is nothing in comparison to what this iconic species is currently facing. We have been lucky enough to work with this amazing animal and we are determined to do all we can to help them survive.”