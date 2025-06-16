16 Jun 2025
A Norfolk veterinary practice spent two days treating a cat that was found bloodied and panting after being trapped in the machine.
Monica survived a ten minute spin cycle before being treated by vets
The three-year-old British shorthair, named Monica, spent 10 minutes spinning on a heat cycle before her owner investigated after hearing a banging noise.
She has now made a full recovery after spending two days in the care of Taverham Vets, near Norwich.
But vet Laura Moreno Gomez, who treated her, said: “Accidents like this can so easily happen.
“This is a helpful reminder to take care around household appliances, checking inside before turning on and making sure they are closed when not in use.”
Clinicians were concerned about the condition of Monica’s liver following her ordeal while she also sustained injuries including a tail trauma and a cut lip.
Dr Moreno Gomez said she was “surprisingly alert and with a normal body temperature” when she arrived at the practice.
However, she added: “We were concerned about possible fluid in her lungs or bruising of the lung tissue due to the high heat exposure.
“We started her on intravenous fluid therapy and oxygen therapy to reduce any damage, while monitoring her for signs of shock or respiratory failure.
“Blood tests showed raised liver values, but they thankfully normalised again.”