3 Jan 2020
RCVS-commissioned survey shows clients give huge thumbs up in terms of trusting vets, but three-way split in opinion on veterinary charges.
Image © Goodluz / Adobe Stock
A new survey has highlighted a significant split in public perception of whether vet fees are fair and justified.
Almost one-third of clients questioned in the survey said they believed vets provided “poor or very poor” value for money.
However, the survey of 2,000 members of the public – commissioned by the RCVS – also showed roughly another third thought vets represented “excellent or good” value, with the remaining third suggesting the profession charged fair fees.
In terms of value for money, 32% of the respondents felt veterinary surgeons represented excellent (8%) or good (24%) value for money, with 38% thinking veterinary fees were fair.
Some 29% of respondents thought veterinary surgeons and their services provided poor (21%) or very poor (8%) value for money.
These findings were similar to those of a 2015 survey.
In terms of trust, the survey found a very high proportion of the public (94%) either completely trusted or generally trusted (34% and 60%, respectively) veterinary surgeons.
This put veterinary surgeons at number three in the league table of most trusted professions – below opticians and pharmacists, but above general practitioners and dentists.