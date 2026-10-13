Despite the law change for England in 2024, when it sat at 75%, microchipping has slightly fallen year-on-year since and now sits at 73%, with 23% of owners reporting their cats are not microchipped and the other 4% unsure. At the same time, the number of owned cats in the UK has increased significantly, from 10.2 million in 2025 to 11.7 million this year, leaving more than 3.1 million cats potentially without a microchip.