10 Dec 2020
“We were contacted by the show’s production team, and expressed serious concerns about the concept and title of the programme, as well as the consequences it could have” – BVA.
Image © ksuksa / Adobe Stock
The BBC has come in for a hail of criticism from across the veterinary profession after plans emerged for a new TV show about making money from puppy breeding.
Commissioned by BBC Three, Will My Puppies Make Me Rich? will follow “aspirational social media-savvy 20-somethings” as they try to make money breeding and selling “designer canines”.
An online petition calling for the programme to be scrapped has gathered more than 100,000 signatures in three days and the BVA has co-signed a letter to the BBC – along with the RSPCA, Scottish SPCA and other welfare organisations – to voice its concerns.
BVA senior vice-president Daniella Dos Santos said: “We were contacted by the show’s production team, and expressed serious concerns about the concept and title of the programme, as well as the consequences it could have.
“We’ve also signed up to the RSPCA’s letter, urging BBC Three to have a rethink about whether this is responsible programming – especially in the current climate.
“Breeding puppies shouldn’t under any circumstances be presented as a ‘get rich quick’ scheme that anyone can try their hand at and do successfully. Responsible breeders need to do thorough research, adhere to the Puppy Contract and strict Government guidelines, and always prioritise the welfare of the animals far above financial gain.”
Qualified vet, and MP for Penrith and The Border, Neil Hudson has also waded into the row.
He said: “As an MP, vet and dog owner I was alarmed when I heard about the proposed BBC Three show Will My Puppies Make Me Rich?. The shocking title itself really shows that the programme could encourage people into thinking that dog breeding is a moneymaking scheme, with no thoughts for animal welfare.
“In lockdown we have seen a huge increase in the demand for pets, raising prices vastly and potentially fuelling illegal puppy smuggling. The Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee, on which I sit, had an evidence session last month where we heard of the horrific consequences of pet smuggling.
“I urge the BBC to reconsider this commission: they would be better commissioning a show highlighting the animal welfare issues related to pet smuggling and promoting responsible pet ownership.”