5 Nov 2026
A major pet care company has launched a new campaign offering support and educational resources for practice teams.
A free webinar, presented by Canine Arthritis Management founder Hannah Capon, is now available via the e-Learning Vet platform.
A new initiative has been launched which a major pet care company hopes will help veterinary teams to be more proactive in their treatment of older cats and dogs.
Purina bosses say their Love Later Life campaign combines practical support through its existing senior pet toolkits with new educational opportunities for clinicians.
Scientific affairs manager Libby Sheridan said: “As vets, we know that getting older isn’t a disease in itself, but it does bring changes that deserve our attention.
“Senior clinics give veterinary teams an opportunity to take a holistic approach, identifying changes in body condition, nutritional needs, declines in mobility or cognition that pet carers may otherwise put down to simply getting older.”
“Love Later Life is about helping practices to be proactive in supporting senior pets.
“By providing practical tools alongside expert education, we hope to encourage earlier conversations with pet carers and help identify adjustments, both at home and in the clinic, that can help pets continue to enjoy a good quality of life.”
As part of the campaign, a free webinar presented by Canine Arthritis Management founder Hannah Capon, called “Managing osteoarthritis in dogs: A team-based approach to at-home care”, is already available via the e-Learning Vet platform.
Dr Capon will also deliver a presentation on the topic at London Vet Show on 20 November.