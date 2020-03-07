7 Mar 2020
A new suite of online resources from the BVA will guide practices through the process of reporting cases of suspected illegal pet importation to the authorities.
For the first time vets have been given the tools that could help quantify the true extent of puppy smuggling into the UK.
A new suite of online resources from the BVA will guide practices through the process of reporting cases of suspected illegal pet importation to the authorities.
Anecdotal evidence has suggested many first opinion practices have come across suspected illegally imported puppies, but veterinary staff either don’t know how to report their suspicions to the authorities, or are wary of breaching client confidentiality rules, so say nothing.
A Dogs Trust survey of the veterinary profession, undertaken last year in association with Veterinary Times, revealed 74% of respondents said they had seen a dog that could have been illegally imported – but only half of them would have known to report that to Trading Standards.
The new resources from the BVA – working with reporting bodies in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – give vets guidance on the legalities of reporting.