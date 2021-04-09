9 Apr 2021
The coronavirus pandemic sparked a puppy-buying boom, but life in lockdown has left many of those puppies suffering behavioural issues due to a lack of opportunities for them to be socialised appropriately.
Image © kerkezz / Adobe Stock
Vets have been warned that the rise in behavioural problems among so-called “pandemic puppies” is only likely to get worse as social distancing restrictions are lifted.
The coronavirus pandemic sparked a puppy-buying boom, but life in lockdown has left many of those puppies suffering behavioural issues due to a lack of opportunities for them to be socialised appropriately.
This has led to a rise in the number of vets reporting incidents of aggression, including bites from puppies and adolescent dogs. These behavioural problems are often compounded by owners who may never have owned a dog before and lack the knowledge to correct any issues that may need to be addressed.
A recent report by CM Research highlighted these concerns, with many vets stating they were worried that a return to normal social interactions will be accompanied by an “explosion of behaviour problems” in animals that have been inadequately socialised. The report also showed a worldwide increase in the number of owners asking for their pets to be euthanised.
Now, with many puppies bought at the start of last year’s lockdown returning to practice for annual booster jabs, PDSA communications officer and qualified vet Anna Ewers urged colleagues to do what they can to help owners of dogs with behavioural issues find the right support.
She said: “These so called ‘pandemic puppies’ will have lived their entire lives under COVID restrictions, missing out on key socialisation and training opportunities. Many of them are also reaching adolescence, which can lead to behaviour changes that owners may need support to manage.
“Sadly, as restrictions ease, we may see some dogs being more fearful of novel stimuli, compromising their well-being and potentially leading to problem behaviours. Many owners could be contending with reactivity, anxiety or separation problems often resulting from the multitude of changes happening in their dogs’ lives.
“As veterinary professionals we are well placed to support owners in mitigating the impact of the pandemic on their pets. For example, discussing reward-based training and positive behaviour modification methods to cope with challenging behaviour.
“We can also form strong links with local certified behaviourists and trainers, who can offer their time and expertise to dogs with behaviour issues.”
While the owners of some dogs exhibiting aggressive behaviours request euthanasia, others seek to rehome their pet, putting enormous pressure on animal welfare charities.
RSPCA dog welfare expert Samantha Gaines said: “What concerns us is what’s happening to these ‘lockdown puppies’ now and what will happen to them over the coming months.
“We expect that we’ll see a major dog welfare crisis this year as huge numbers of dogs are relinquished to rescue centres, sold on online or even abandoned; with struggling charities forced to pick up the pieces.”
Dr Gaines added: “We also have concerns that many dogs who have got used to having their owners at home may struggle to adapt once furloughing ends and people begin to migrate back to the office.
“We know that one of the major reasons dogs are relinquished is due to behaviour problems and research suggests that separation-related anxiety may affect 85 per cent of dogs. This could result in more dogs coming into rescue centres as owners return to work and they struggle to cope.”
For clinical animal behaviourist Kendal Shepherd, the blame for the rise in behavioural issues in pandemic puppies should not all be laid at the door of owners, however.
She said: “It is already apparent that certain vets are playing the ‘blame game’ regarding clients who are presenting increasing numbers of ‘difficult’ pandemic puppies for being ignorant and irresponsible, hopeless at handling their dogs and unwilling to be educated.
“It is also apparent that some vets are better at getting bitten than others. It appears to me unfair to lay all the blame at the client’s door for being bitten if one doesn’t have the knowledge regarding dog bite prevention oneself. It is not simply a matter of putting a muzzle on any more than a sticking plaster would treat a broken leg.”
Dr Shepherd added: “It is unfortunate that ‘behaviour problems’ are viewed as too complicated and outside the remit of GPs, even among the behaviourally aware, given the constraints on time and emphasis on money some seem to experience.
“I am concerned that increasing numbers of dogs in need of help will suffer for lack of readily available, sound yet affordable advice in the future.”