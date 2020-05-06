6 May 2020
New measures announced by the APHA allow a greater number of TB herd tests to be completed safely during the COVID-19 crisis.
Image © RyanMcGuire / Pixabay
The BVA has welcomed temporary amendments to bTB testing in England, Wales and Northern Ireland that will allow herd tests to continue while maintaining the safety of farmers and vets during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move follows campaigning by the veterinary profession to allow a greater number of TB herd tests to be completed safely.
New measures in England and Wales, announced by the APHA, came into force on 4 May. These measures allow calves aged below 180 days of age to be excluded from certain routine and targeted surveillance TB skin tests in officially TB-free (OTF) herds if, in the vet’s judgement, they can’t be tested safely in line with Government social distancing guidance.
No movement restrictions will be placed on herds as long as the other eligible (older) animals in the herd have been TB tested with negative results within the relevant testing window.
In Northern Ireland, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has introduced measures whereby TB testing is being allowed to proceed only in exceptional circumstances where it can be carried out safely.
As of 4 May, calves younger than 180 days of age may be exempt from all TB herd test types if they cannot be tested in accordance with public health guidance.
Herds with clear tests will retain, or regain, their OTF status and can trade freely, with the exception of untested calves aged between 42 and 180 days of age.
The untested calves will be restricted and cannot be traded until they can be tested safely with a negative result.
In Scotland, normal TB testing procedures still apply. If it is not possible to safely TB test calves while maintaining social distancing, vets must record this on the test chart and the test will be incomplete.
If it is not completed within the testing window then the whole test will become overdue.
The BVA’s guide for farm vets and official veterinarians on assessing essential care during the COVID-19 pandemic is available via its website.