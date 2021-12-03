3 Dec 2021
“These changes show that all breeds can, and must, evolve to redress any serious health issues associated with conformation” – Dan O’Neill, chairman of the Brachycephalic Working Group.
Breed standards for the French bulldog have been updated to discourage would-be owners from seeking out dogs with extreme features that lead to health problems.
The Kennel Club has reviewed the breed standard and updated its guidance to ensure extreme and exaggerated features that can lead to breathing problems are avoided by breeders and buyers.
The new standards call for a well-defined muzzle that should also be clearly viewed in profile and that the nostrils should be visibly open.
Bill Lambert, health and welfare expert for The Kennel Club, said: “Certain health problems in French bulldogs have been impacted by their huge increase in popularity, and we continue to be extremely concerned that exaggerations, which are perceived to create a ‘cute’ look or sound, have gradually become seen as normal and even desirable.
“All breed standards are regularly reviewed, informed by ongoing breed-specific health data, and are explicit that any physical exaggerations should be avoided.
“These changes to the French bulldog breed standard aim to ensure it cannot be misinterpreted and that dogs are bred with their health and welfare as the absolute priority.”
The change in the standard follows the group’s imposition of its Respiratory Function Grading Scheme, developed in 2019 alongside the University of Cambridge, as a way to assess a dog for brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS).
Mr lambert added: “While breed standards are not really a reference point for the vast majority, we hope these amends send a strong message about the importance of ensuring that the puppy that you buy does not have exaggerated features.
“We hope that this, alongside our Respiratory Function Grading Scheme for breeders and owners – and the further research into brachycephalic health which we’ve committed to with the University of Cambridge – will help to improve and protect the breed’s health.”
The French bulldog breed standard was reviewed by breed clubs alongside The Kennel Club, vets, academics and welfare organisations who make up the Brachycephalic Working Group (BWG), formed in 2016 to improve the health and welfare of flat-faced dogs.
Dan O’Neill, who chairs the BWG, said: “The BWG welcomes the amends to the French bulldog breed standard, having worked collaboratively to put forward suggestions based on scientific evidence.
“These changes show that all breeds can, and must, evolve to redress any serious health issues associated with conformation. We encourage would-be owners to place good health, welfare and temperament above human desires when choosing a breed and we urge more people to stop and think before buying a flat-faced dog.”