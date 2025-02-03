3 Feb
Comments by a senior officer have prompted hope of a new, broader approach to dog ownership requirements, despite Defra remaining defiant.
Leading veterinary figures have welcomed a senior police officer’s call for a fresh focus on responsible dog ownership amid the soaring financial impact of the XL bully ban.
Last week, the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) warned millions were being spent on veterinary and kennelling costs because of the legislation.
Defra said it was “engaging closely” with police, councils and welfare groups on the issue, but insisted the ban remains an “important” public safety measure.
But IVC Evidensia group animal welfare advisor Dave Martin hopes the intervention could ultimately herald a fresh approach.
He said: “The XL bully ban attempted to address an immediate and important crisis, but by banning one specific dog breed, it diverted attention from broader issues of irresponsible dog ownership.
“This is a complex issue that requires a broader perspective. We must tackle the full spectrum of dog attacks – not just fatal incidents but also bite injuries and dog-on-dog attacks – while ensuring we safeguard animal welfare.
“A multi-faceted approach using solutions like ownership licenses, mandatory training, and education campaigns combined would have a more lasting impact on dog welfare and public safety.”
Both the NPCC and legal experts fear the problem is likely to get worse because of cases not being scheduled to come to court before mid-2026.
Chief constable Mark Hobrough, the NPCC’s lead for dangerous dogs, said: “We have had to purchase additional vehicles, equipment and find countless extra kennel spaces from the finite that are available within the industry.
“Policing will uphold the government’s decisions, and we’ll act robustly to do so, but the bigger picture is a focus on responsible dog ownership.”
He also called for changes to the law to enable less serious cases to potentially be dealt with without going to court.
He said: “At the top end, unscrupulous criminal dealers and breeders need to feel the full weight of the law going to court but alternative methods of out of court disposals would support us in taking a proportionate response as required.”
Although Mr Hobrough argued enforcement of the ban had “driven down” attack levels, a Defra spokesperson claimed ongoing incidents showed a need to “do more to protect the public from dangerous dogs”.
She added: “We continue to work with the police, local authorities and animal welfare groups to prevent dog attacks by encouraging responsible dog ownership across all breeds of dog, addressing dog control issues before they escalate and using the full force of the law where needed.”
But BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “While it’s too early to gauge the full impact of the ban, continued reports of incidents of dog aggression support our view that it will not protect public safety in the long run.
“A complete overhaul of dangerous dogs legislation is needed, with a focus on responsible dog breeding and ownership, earlier intervention and better enforcement of the law, to tackle the root causes.”
Meanwhile, Sophie Coulthard, founder of the Don’t Ban Me Licence Me group, which lost a legal challenge to the ban last year, said the NPCC’s comments showed the ban was “a knee jerk reaction with no forward thinking regarding the impact, not only on dogs and owners but on public funds and police resources”.