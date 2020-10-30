30 Oct 2020
More than four million domestic cats across the UK are not getting regular veterinary checks, according to largest report of its kind from Cats Protection.
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The largest report of its kind has shown more than four million domestic cats across the UK are not getting regular veterinary checks.
According to Cats Protection’s Cats and their Stats (CATS) report, 43% of the nation’s cats do not receive a regular veterinary check‑up – with cost being cited as the biggest barrier to treatment.
Furthermore, the report – which surveyed 10,000 cat owners – showed millions of cats are not treated for common parasites such as worms (38%) and fleas (36%), with non-pedigree “moggies” more likely to miss out on treatment than their pedigree counterparts.
The UK’s domestic feline population is estimated at 10.2 million and the report’s findings have caused concern among veterinary bodies, with BSAVA president Ian Ramsey describing the figures as “worrying”.
He said: “The CATS report is a valuable insight into cat owners’ perceptions about their cats’ lives, particularly with regard to health and welfare issues.
“The fact 43% of cats in this survey did not get a regular veterinary check-up, 38% were not treated for worms and 36% were not treated for fleas are worrying figures. The benefits of getting your cats checked regularly (particularly their weight and teeth) needs to be reinforced to many cat owners.”
Also highlighted in the report was the relatively high number of owners reporting their pet cats had been poisoned or shot. A total of 1.7% of owners said their cat had been poisoned, while 1.6% said their cat had been shot by an airgun – equating to a total of 200,000 cats that have either been shot or poisoned.
It also raised the ongoing issue of pet obesity among the UK’s domestic cat population, with almost a third (32%) of owners reporting they felt their cat was overweight.
A total of 88% of cats are neutered or spayed; however, 16% of females have a litter first. Most cats (79%) have no diagnosed health issues, with the most frequently occurring issues dental and obesity (both 3%).
Responding to the finding, BVA senior vice‑president Daniella Dos Santos said: “It’s great to see so many owners engage and play with their cats regularly, and that a high number of pet cats had been reported as being neutered.
“However, it is a concern that 43% of owners that were interviewed weren’t taking their cats for annual health checks and vaccinations, even before the COVID-19 restrictions were in place. Vets could be missing early signs of health issues that can go unrecognised by owners such as obesity, dental disease and other serious problems.”
Despite the Government outlining plans to make microchipping compulsory for cats, data also showed that more than a quarter (26%) – or 2.6 million cats – remain without a chip.
Cats Protection chief executive James Yeates said: “The report celebrates the special relationship we have with felines, highlighting how cats bring joy to our lives, and how we can better understand and adjust to their complex needs and behaviours.
“We now have detailed data on cat welfare issues of concern – such as the number of unmicrochipped cats or the number of cats affected by airgun attacks – which will greatly help Cats Protection’s campaigning efforts and calls for positive action.”
A CATS report covering the UK is available, along with regional versions for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. To download all the reports, visit www.cats.org.uk/stats