16 Dec 2020
Institute of Student Employers judges singled out how the programme sets graduates up for success and were also impressed by “the collaborative approach” to designing it.
A graduate programme has become the first of its kind to be recognised outside of the profession for the work it does in supporting graduates with the transition from university to full-time practice, by being announced winner of the Best Graduate Onboarding and Induction Activities Programme award in the Institute of Student Employers (ISE) Awards 2020.
The ISE judges singled out how the Vets4Pets graduate programme sets graduates up for success, and were also impressed by “the collaborative approach to designing the programme”.
Gordon Dunn, people director at Vets4Pets, said: “Being recognised for the work we’re doing to develop the next generation of veterinary talent is a huge celebration for us, and is a testimony to the investment made and hard work over the past few years to develop and evolve a world-class development programme.
“We’re extremely proud to be recognised for this achievement.”
The key outcomes of the Vets4Pets graduate programme are to equip graduates with the year-one skills they need to thrive in practice, and to provide them with the competencies and coping strategies they need to become confident and resilient.