Graduate Practice of the Year – Vets4Pets Cardiff

Graduate of the Year – Diana Cavaleiro, Vets4Pets Maldon

Special Recognition Award – Vets4Pets Falkirk

Celebrate success

Emily Bridges, a vet and Vets4Pets’ graduate programme lead, said: “I think for those in the veterinary profession – especially new graduates – it can be easy to compare yourself to others and concentrate on what goes wrong, rather than celebrate successes.