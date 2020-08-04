4 Aug 2020
“I hope this event and these awards helped everyone to focus on and celebrate positive experiences, and areas of growth and achievements – especially during this particularly challenging time” – Emily Bridges of Vets4Pets.
Diana Cavaleiro, of Vets4Pets Maldon, was named Graduate of the Year.
Vets4Pets has held a virtual awards ceremony to celebrate the achievements of its graduates and the commitment shown by colleagues across its group to helping newly qualified vets.
The event focused on the finalists and winners of Vets4Pets’ annual Graduate Practice of the Year and Graduate of the Year awards.
It also gave a special recognition award to acknowledge a particular practice’s exemplary commitment to new grads throughout the years.
More than 50 people attended the virtually hosted event, including the nominees, Vets4Pets joint venture partners, the group’s executive team and special guest BVA president Daniella Dos Santos.
The winners were:
Emily Bridges, a vet and Vets4Pets’ graduate programme lead, said: “I think for those in the veterinary profession – especially new graduates – it can be easy to compare yourself to others and concentrate on what goes wrong, rather than celebrate successes.
“I hope this event and these awards helped everyone to focus on and celebrate positive experiences, and areas of growth and achievements – especially during this particularly challenging time.”