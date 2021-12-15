15 Dec 2021
Scheme will launch in March 2022 and offer 60 students £334 per week for the two-week duration of their supported clinical placements.
Vets4Pets is to invest up to £40,000 every year in a new EMS bursary scheme in a bid to help more veterinary students with their clinical EMS.
The scheme, which follows a successful pilot in 2018, will launch in March 2022 when 60 students will be offered two weeks of supported clinical placements in more than 50 Vets4Pets practices across the UK.
Successful applicants will receive £334 per week during their placements in participating Vets4Pets practices and also have access to a fast-track application to the Vets4Pets Graduate Programme.
Emily Bridges, vet and graduate programme lead at Vets4Pets, said: “While we know that great EMS placements are a key part of a student’s development, we also know that it has become increasingly difficult for students to fund EMS while they are studying. By launching the bursary scheme, we’re hoping to provide students with the support they need to get the most out of their placements, without the financial worry.
“The pilot in 2018 was a real success, and to be able to invest such a significant amount in year one is a real sign of our commitment to developing future talent. We’re proud to be the first to launch an EMS bursary scheme of this size for students, and we’re hoping we can lead the way and inspire others to invest in the next generation of vets.”
Michelle Powis, joint venture partner at Vets4Pets Halesowen, added: “The bursary scheme is a fantastic initiative and something we’re really pleased to be involved with.
“As someone who struggled themselves financially with EMS, I understand just how difficult it can be. Being able to give something back to students now is hugely rewarding.”
Jessica Windham is a veterinary graduate from RVC and took part in the 2018 pilot.
She said: “For me, the bursary helped to pay for my fuel and food while on placement. This meant I could go home and rest after eight hours in the practice, instead of going straight to my part-time bar job and working an extra four-hour shift like many students have to do. Ultimately because I was less tired, I performed far better as a student and learned a lot more.”
Applications will open in March 2022 for placements beginning in summer, and students can find out more via the Vets4Pets website.