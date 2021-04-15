Difficult year

Jamie Wallace, one of the organisers of VetsForNHS, said: “VetsForNHS is back bigger and better for 2021. As we look back on what has been a very difficult year, it is important that we recognise the incredible and selfless efforts of those who look after our families, loved ones and ourselves in time of need. This is one way the profession can help those who have done so much to help us all this year.