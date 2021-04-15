15 Apr 2021
Day of online learning, where participants are encouraged to make donation to NHS Charities Together, is returning next week after first event raised £22,500.
Left image © ttd1387 / Adobe Stock
A consortium of vets and companies is returning with a full day of CPD on 21 April – and says it will be bigger and better than the inaugural event.
Last year, VetsForNHS launched to provide a day of online learning, with participants encouraged to make a donation towards NHS Charities Together.
This year, a nine-stream event is planned, with a line-up of speakers including Derek Knottenbelt, Julian Hoad, Ross Allan and Sophie Mahendran.
The first event was held at the start of the pandemic when many vets and animal health companies wanted to support the NHS in early efforts against the disease.
This year, as current working practices restrict attendance at normal CPD events, VetsForNHS decided to do it all again.
Jamie Wallace, one of the organisers of VetsForNHS, said: “VetsForNHS is back bigger and better for 2021. As we look back on what has been a very difficult year, it is important that we recognise the incredible and selfless efforts of those who look after our families, loved ones and ourselves in time of need. This is one way the profession can help those who have done so much to help us all this year.
“As last year, the organisers have put aside their usual commercial rivalry and interests to host an incredible day of CPD for all the profession. We will be joined by some of our medical colleagues who will deliver several state-of-the-art lectures and share their experiences from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our speakers’ line-up is truly world class, drawn from academia and private practice, with a total of 56 hours of lectures that will be available afterwards for those unable to attend on the day.”
The full speakers’ list and further information about the day is available at the VetsForNHS website.
It also features the link to the JustGiving page where delegates are being urged to donate at least £45 – all of which goes to NHS Charities Together.