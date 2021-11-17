17 Nov 2021
Veterinary practices using Covetrus’ RoboVet practice management software can now accept appointments from their websites straight into their RoboVet calendar in real time.
Image © Burlingham / Adobe Stock
The world’s only real-time veterinary appointment scheduling and productivity platform has announced a new integration with practice management software, RoboVet.
Vetstoria now works with 28 veterinary practice management software systems – and the integration with RobotVet allows veterinary practices to offer real-time scheduling on their websites by ensuring schedules are synced, eliminating discrepancies and double bookings.
Highlights of the integration include on-demand scheduling that offers appointments with instant confirmations, real-time calendar sync between Vetstoria and RoboVet, as well as automated reminders and confirmations.
Julien Renard, chief executive of Vetstoria, said: “We are excited to continue growing our partnership with Covetrus through the RoboVet integration.
“Close to 900 UK veterinary practices using RoboVet will now be able to offer a seamless online booking experience to their clients.”
Founded by vets for vets in 2015, Vetstoria is a veterinary appointment scheduling platform that automates the entire scheduling process for practices.
The system automates every part of the appointment scheduling process, including online appointment booking in real time, online payments, telemedicine, digital marketing and advanced analytics.