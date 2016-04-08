8 Apr
Professor Susan Dawson admits to Rebecca Hubbard that she is "excited and nervous in equal measure" at taking on the role of BSAVA president for 2016/17.
Prof Dawson also talks about taking over for the association’s 60th anniversary year and her aim to help nurture the profession – a profession she hopes to learn more about during her year at the helm.