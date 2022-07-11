11 Jul 2022
Organisation has launched a survey, closing on 18 July, on future developments – including notifications for new and updated data sheets, sharing links to data sheets and better search functionality.
Image © Rasulov / Adobe Stock
NOAH has launched a week-long consultation on proposed changes to its compendium app and website.
Closing on 18 July, the survey will seek views on changes to functionality that will allow notifications for new and updated data sheets, the sharing of links to data sheets, and improved searching.
As part of NOAH’s sustainability and environmental commitments, the 2022 book was the final edition to be printed, so the website and app will be the only routes to access information moving forward.
Dawn Howard, NOAH chief executive, said: “Now, and from 2023, the free-to-access NOAH Compendium website and app will provide up-to-date information for prescribers and users of veterinary medicines. We are now seeking views from our users on what improvements would make it even more practical to support responsible use.
“We know there’s already great awareness of our digital formats – last year, our survey showed 86% were aware of the website and 45% were aware of the app – and their use is growing.
“The app was particularly popular with the 26 to 35 age group, with well over two-thirds (71%) accessing it weekly.”
Ms Howard added: “The NOAH Compendium website and app provides the latest information on the 1,250-plus animal medicines in the compendium easily on a range of devices.
“The app also includes the ability to scan datamatrix barcodes on veterinary medicinal product packaging, leading straight to product information, as well as to search by medication, manufacturer or GTIN [global trade item number].”