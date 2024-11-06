6 Nov 2024
Restrictions have been set up around a farm in East Yorkshire where the virus has been confirmed.
Image © AndreasGoellner / Adobe Stock
New avian influenza restrictions have been introduced after the virus was detected on a farm in East Yorkshire.
Officials have urged bird keepers to be vigilant after the H5N5 virus strain was confirmed to be present at premises near Hornsea today (6 November).
All poultry on the affected site are to be culled, while protection and surveillance zones have also been set up around it.
The case is the first to be reported in poultry since mid-February and follows a recent increase in the assessed risk to wild birds from both the H5N1 and H5N5 strains from medium to high.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said: “Immediate steps have been taken to limit the risk of the disease spreading and all remaining poultry at the farm will be humanely culled.
“The UK Health Security Agency has confirmed that the risk to the general public’s health is very low, and the Food Standards Agency has said that bird flu does not pose a food safety risk for UK consumers.
“Winter is a greater risk period for avian influenza and this case demonstrates that now is the time if you are a bird keeper to ensure you have very robust biosecurity.
“Bird keepers must remain alert for any signs of disease and report suspected disease immediately.”
A 3km protection zone, in which keepers must house their birds, plus a 10km surveillance zone, have been established around the affected premises.
Officials have also urged members of the public not to touch any dead birds they find, but to report them via the Defra helpline on 03459 335577 or online.