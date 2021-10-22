22 Oct 2021
Team at Paragon Veterinary Referrals delighted with dog’s progress after he had suffered multiple fractures to his jaw and skull.
Vets at Paragon Veterinary Referrals repaired Vinny's skull using a multidisciplinary approach.
A dog that suffered severe head injuries following a road collision has been saved by vets after they repaired his skull using a multidisciplinary approach.
Vinny was brought to Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield having sustained multiple fractures to his skull and jaw.
Staff at the Linnaeus-owned practice carried out a CT scan to identify which parts of the skull and jaw were affected, and to help plan the intricate surgery needed to repair and rebuild them.
Paragon’s orthopaedic surgeon Nick Blackburn said: “The scan confirmed there were multiple fractures, which included a mandibular symphysis fracture and fractures running the length of the maxilla.
“There were comminuted fractures at the base of the frontal sinus and avulsion of the right temporomandibular joint, resulting in a fracture through the calvarium.
“Surgery was performed to correct the most significant fractures. The mandibular symphysis was repaired using a cerclage wire, the rostral section of the maxilla was stabilised with two pins and tension band wires, while the dorsal aspect of the skull was stabilised with a 1.5mm locking plate to ensure good dental occlusion.”
Paragon head of ophthalmology James Rushton focused on the damage to Vinny’s right eye, but his injuries were too severe and it had to be removed.
Mr Blackburn said: “This hasn’t stopped Vinny from smiling, though, and he was back to his happy, lively self by the time of his post-surgery examination.
“We are so pleased with Vinny’s progress and wish him many happy days ahead.”