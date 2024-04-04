4 Apr 2024
Virbac has added to its skincare and hygiene range by launching antibacterial and anti-fungal dermatological shampoo Pyoderm for cats and dogs.
Containing 3% m/v chlorhexidine, the company said it is designed to support the natural microbial balance of the skin while delivering gentle, but effective cleansing.
Pyoderm joins a range that includes Allerderm shampoos for dry and scaly as well as sensitive skin (formerly called Sebocalm and Episoothe respectively), Allermyl for sensitive and itchy skin, and Sebolytic for greasy, scaly and smelly skin.
The range is in 250ml eco-friendly bottles made from 100% recycled plastic and entirely recyclable packaging. The shampoos are also in biodegradable formulas.
Chris Newark, product manager at Virbac, said: “The Virbac skin care and hygiene range has been trusted by vets worldwide for more than 35 years, and we are delighted to add Pyoderm to the range.
“The new and improved range offers the same advanced and trusted formulas, including our Skin Innovative Science (S-I-S) technology, while at the same time making them easier to use and kinder to the planet.”
Full details are available from a Virbac territory manager.