2 Dec 2025
Virbac announces free CKD CPD webinar
Event with recognised specialist in feline medicine Sarah Caney will also introduce delegates to Vikaly, medicated food to manage proteinuria associated with feline chronic kidney disease.
A complimentary webinar sharing advice on feline chronic kidney disease (CKD) before introducing a medicated food to manage it has been announced by Virbac.
The session, on Tuesday 9 December at 8pm, will open with Sarah Caney, RCVS recognised specialist in feline medicine, sharing a practical and pragmatic approach to diagnosing, treating and managing CKD before discussing challenges in compliance.
Virbac’s head of technical and regulatory affairs Neil Mottram will then present Vikaly, explaining about the innovative prescription-only diet that integrates treatment for proteinuria into a highly palatable renal formula, “offering a convenient, effective, and cost-conscious solution to significantly improve treatment compliance”.
Sign up
Vikaly is the world’s first two-in-one medicated food for cats for the management of proteinuria associated with feline CKD.
For a place on the webinar or further details, visit the registration page now.