1 Mar 2024
Bovigen Scour has been granted a 10 day shelf life post-puncture, which the company says will significantly increase cost effectiveness and convenience of use for farmers.
Virbac has announced changes to the summary of product characteristics (SPC) for Bovigen Scour.
Bovigen Scour is a one shot vaccine for the immunisation of pregnant cows and heifers to raise antibodies against Escherichia coli F5 (K99), rotavirus and coronavirus.
The SPC change has been announced after Bovigen Scour was granted a 10 day shelf life from first puncture of the vial.
The broached bottle must be kept refrigerated between 2oC and 8oC until the next use.
Virbac says that the change to the SPC of the product significantly increases the cost effectiveness and convenience of use to farmers.
Bovigen Scour emulsion for injection for cattle contains inactivated antigens: bovine rotavirus strain TM-91, serotype G6P1; bovine coronavirus strain C-197; E coli strain EC/17 (F5/K99 antigens).