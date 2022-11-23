23 Nov 2022
Veterinary pharmaceutical firm’s charity token initiative at the London Vet Show raises more than £3,000 for Vetlife, StreetVet and Nature’s Safe.
One of the world’s leading veterinary pharmaceutical companies is celebrating a fabulous fund-raising feat at the London Vet Show (LVS).
Rather than offer promotional items at LVS this year, Virbac instead decided to donate £1 to one of three charities on behalf of anyone who visited its stand.
Virbac – one of the event’s key sponsors – arranged for charity tokens to be attached to every delegate lanyard so attendees could donate their token to either Vetlife, StreetVet or Nature’s Safe.
The initiative proved hugely popular as more than half of all LVS delegates visited the Virbac stand to help raise more than £3,000, with StreetVet receiving £1,147, Vetlife £1,071 and Nature’s Safe £820.
Graham Dick, president of Vetlife, said: “We have seen a massive increase in demand for our services in recent years and now vet nurses are part of our remit, that demand has grown.
“Once again, Virbac have stepped up to the mark for Vetlife at a time when their support is needed more than ever and we are very, very grateful.”
Co-founder of StreetVet Jade Statt added: “Virbac has long been a supporter of our charity and we were so pleased when we were told about this great initiative.
“So, I would like to say a massive thank you to Virbac and a massive thank you to everyone at LVS who came along to post tokens for all three of these amazing charities.”
Tullis Matson, chairperson and founder of Nature’s Safe, said: “We work to safeguard the future of our natural world by preserving live cells of animals at risk of extinction and donations like this are vital to our work.
“So, thank you Virbac for organising such a wonderful initiative and for helping us continue that vital work.”
Speaking at LVS, Virbac’s marketing director in UK and Ireland, Andrew Connolly, explained how the company wanted to use its profile to help charities facing a huge increase in demand for services in an increasingly challenging economic climate.
He added: “We wanted to use Virbac’s presence at LVS this year as an opportunity to raise much-needed funds for some very worthwhile causes.
“Vetlife, StreetVet and Nature’s Safe are very special charities who are doing genuinely amazing work. I would like to thank all the delegates who got behind the initiative at the show.”