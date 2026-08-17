17 Aug 2026
Prevexto parasiticide collar designed to provide reliable flea and tick protection for cats and dogs.
Virbac has introduced a long-lasting parasitised collar providing flea and tick protection for cats and dogs.
Prevexto offers up to eight months* of protection with a single collar, killing fleas and repelling and killing ticks – and helping to reduce transmission risk of babesiosis and ehrlichiosis.
The collar contains actives flumethrin and imidacloprid, which are distributed through the lipid layer on the pet’s skin and coat, “supporting head-to-tail protection without systemic absorption”.
Virbac said Prevexto is a comfortable and non-greasy soft collar designed to fit all breeds and sizes and is equipped with a dual safety mechanism to help prevent trapping or choking, including a controlled expansion mechanism – a “V” breakaway point for cats and small dogs. It is licensed as NFA-VPS.
Vicky Le Fanu, product manager at Virbac, said: “Virbac is committed to reinforcing veterinary practices’ role as the primary advisors in the fight against parasites while supporting commercial success. We are proud that Prevexto is one of the few parasiticide collars to include injection moulding technology, a technology used for surgical instruments and drug delivery systems to support a high level of precision.”
“Prevexto is a welcome addition to Virbac’s parasiticide offering, which includes ectoparasiticides, endoparasiticides and home treatment solutions.”
*8 months for ticks, 7 to 8 months for adult fleas.