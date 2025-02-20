20 Feb 2025
New Veterinary HPM additions aim to offer effective nutritional management for digestive issues and convalescence.
Virbac has announced the launch of the new Veterinary HPM Digestive Support wet diets for nutritional management of both digestive issues and convalescence.
The diets, one for dogs and one for cats, is also the only wet range to provide separate species-specific dog and cat convalescence diets, tailoring nutritional restoration to the unique nutritional needs of both species.
Digestive issues are the third most common reason for a vet consultation1 and nutritional management is key to treatment plans. Virbac highlighted Veterinary HPM Digestive Support has been show to work quickly, with 86% of dogs improved in a week2.
The new diets are high in protein and low in carbohydrate, have high digestibility, are designed to be palatable and have a high energy density of 144kcal/100g for dogs and 136kcal/100g for cats.
Andrew Connolly, marketing director – UK and Ireland at Virbac, said: “We’re thrilled with the overwhelmingly positive feedback we’ve received on our new Veterinary HPM Digestive Support wet diets.
“Practices and pet owners alike are commenting on the extraordinary palatability of the diets and their effectiveness, particularly with convalescing and inappetent pets.”
For more information on the diets and others in the range, speak to a Virbac territory manager.
1. O’Neill DG et al (2021). Prevalence of commonly diagnosed disorders in UK dogs under primary veterinary care: results and applications, BMC Vet Res 17(69), https://doi.org/10.1186/s12917-021-02775-3
2. Internal study on 42 dogs with at least three abnormal digestive parameters, fed exclusively with 50%, Veterinary HPM G1 Dry and 50% Veterinary HPM G Wet (2024).