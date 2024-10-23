23 Oct 2024
Trilostane tablet Trilotab enables easy administration and simplified, cost-effective dosing protocols for pet owners, says the company.
Virbac has launched the first chewable, flavoured and divisible trilostane tablet to treat Cushing’s syndrome in dogs.
Trilotab is divisible into halves and quarters to allow for dose adjustment and tailoring to each pet, but Virbac says it also allows for easy administration and simplified, cost-effective dosing protocols for pet owners.
Trilotab tablets are chewable and chicken flavoured to help improve treatment compliance and specifically use hydrolysed chicken flavouring to facilitate prescription in pets allergic to chicken.
Cushing’s syndrome, or hyperadrenocorticism, is one of the most common endocrine diseases in dogs, affecting approximately 1 to 2 dogs per 1,000, but it is difficult to diagnose and has non-specific clinical signs, so its prevalence could be even higher than reported.
Andrew Connolly, Virbac’s marketing director for UK and Ireland, said: “The complex nature of Cushing’s syndrome in dogs can make it a challenging condition to manage for both the clinician and the pet owner.
“With the requirement for life-long treatment, it is our hope that Trilotab’s easy administration and simplified dosing protocols will genuinely help to improve the lives of dogs affected by the disease, while making the clinician and pet owner’s lives just a little bit easier, too.”
Trilotab is available in 10mg, 30mg, and 60mg presentations, and is administered once daily with food, with a starting dose of 2mg trilostane/kg bodyweight.
Virbac has support materials available to help clients making the switch to Trilotab. For more details, speak to a Virbac territory manager.