31 Jul 2020
Tramvetol, available for treatment of acute and chronic pain in dogs, is available in convenient pack sizes as 30 and 100 tablets.
Virbac has launched a licensed tramadol tablet for the treatment of acute and chronic pain in dogs.
Tramvetol is presented in two packs of 30 and 100 tablets to make in-practice dispensing easier. Each pill is meat flavoured and able to be divided into two equal parts for accurate dosing.
The product is suitable for both short courses and long-term treatment, with 2mg to 4mg per kg able to be administered every 8 hours, or from 6 hours if required, based on the intensity of the pain. Virbac said Tramvetol has a wide therapeutic window and maximum daily dosing of 16mg per kg.
Commonly used in combination with other analgesia, such as NSAIDs, Tramvetol is quickly absorbed and boasts a rapid onset of action, achieving peak plasma concentrations in 45 minutes.
Dan Johnson, product manager for Virbac, said: “Tramadol is already an important part of the analgesia toolkit for many veterinary practices.
“We hope that Tramvetol will prove to be a much more convenient option for practices, while helping to provide dogs with a better quality, pain-free life.”
More information on Tramvetol, or other products in the Virbac analgesia range, is available from Virbac’s territory manager.