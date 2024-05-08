8 May 2024
Multimin Focus Guide designed to help vets educate farmers on how to improve livestock performance.
The Farmers Guardian Multimin Focus Guide
Virbac has introduced an online platform to help vets educate their farmers on the importance of injectable trace minerals in the production cycle.
The Multimin Focus Guide has been produced in association with Farmers Guardian and has information including the role of Multimin in:
The guide also includes case studies that demonstrate how livestock performance can be elevated with trace minerals, which is relevant to both the dairy and beef industries.
Sabrina Jordan, project manager at Virbac, said: “Multimin is a unique injection that is designed to ‘top up’ trace mineral supplies at critical times of the production cycle. Strategic use of Multimin supports the transition cow and is increasingly used to increase fertility in maiden heifers – particularly at second lactation.
“The aim of this online resource is to support vets in demonstrating the importance of trace minerals to improving herd efficiency and health.”
She added Multimin helped boost immunity and growth in youngstock and was successful in topping up animals with trace minerals where lack of optimal pasture is an issue.
Full resource details are available at bit.ly/4b5Htup