18 Aug 2021
Virbac has launched what it calls an innovative pet food business model to allow practices to adapt, retain and increase revenue from pet food sales.
Developed to meet client expectations in the digital world, Virbac Web Store allows owners to buy Veterinary HPM dog and cat food online for home delivery, but continues to support practice revenues as part of the brand’s commitment to a pro-veterinary strategy.
Consumer habits shifted further during the COVID-19 pandemic, and e-commerce accounted for 30% of all retail sales for the first time in 2020. Virbac said it is acknowledging consumer expectations today are that all companies should provide a reliable digital service.
The Virbac Web Store is described as an advanced online platform to allow practices to offer a convenient way for their clients to have their food delivered to their homes. For each bag of Veterinary HPM sold via the store, the practice will earn a commission, safeguarding a revenue stream and maintaining customer loyalty.
Remi Mandray, product manager at Virbac, said: “We are very excited to be able to offer this new service to our Veterinary HPM practices.
“It’s a win-win for our practices and their clients, who can take advantage of this convenient option to have their pet food delivered to their home, while providing the practice with a protected and rewarding business model.”
Veterinary HPM is a low-carb, high-protein formulation for dogs and cats. For more information on the Virbac Web Store, speak to a Virbac territory manager.