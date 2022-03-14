14 Mar 2022
Company adds Veterinary HPM Adult Neutered Wet with Salmon (a life stage diet) and Urology Cat Wet (a clinical diet) to its nutrition line-up.
Virbac has launched Veterinary HPM Adult Neutered Wet with Salmon, and Urology Cat Wet.
Virbac has launched two wet diets for cats to its Veterinary HPM range to help prevent and manage FLUTD.
The company said Veterinary HPM Adult Neutered Wet with Salmon (a life stage diet) and Urology Cat Wet (a clinical diet) boast “a high-protein, low-carbohydrate formulation and a high share of quality animal protein, respecting cats’ carnivorous nature1”.
FLUTD is diagnosed in 8% of cats seen by vets for non-routine appointments2 and has a 51% risk of recurrence within one year of the initial diagnosis3.
Rémi Mandray, product manager at Virbac, said: “Feline specialists recognise the importance of nutrition and water intake in the management of FLUTD.
“So, we are delighted to be able to add two high-quality wet diets to the Veterinary HPM range and therefore offer advanced nutritional solutions to such an important health issue. Our wet diets are specially formulated to complement the current Veterinary HPM dry diets for cats diagnosed with, or at risk of, FLUTD.”
Veterinary HPM dry diets boast high levels of animal protein, which helps to stimulate water intake, increase the volume of urine and stabilise the pH for a healthy urinary system. In the life stage diets, built-in supplements such as chitosan, a digestive chelating agent for phosphorus, limit phosphorus excretion in the urine for improved prevention of struvite crystal formation.
Urology diets in the clinical range meet requirements for dissolution and prevention of struvite stones or crystals, and prevention of oxalate formation.
The chunks in gravy wet diets are said to naturally increase the water intake by up to 50%, due to their high water content. Dry and wets can be fed together as part of a mixed nutritional programme, responding to pet owner preferences: 60% of cat owners use wet food, mostly mixed with kibbles4.
Full details on the range are available from Virbac territory managers.