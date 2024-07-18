18 Jul 2024
Action follows update in guidelines urging shift away from traditional thinking.
Image: Dinara / Adobe Stock
Virbac has publicised its range of reproductive learning content following WSAVA’s release of new guidelines on neutering pets.
In June, the WSAVA said it wanted a “paradigm shift” away from the traditional approach of spaying and neutering as it unveiled its guidelines. Among the guidance are sections detailing the potential benefits of non-surgical castration.
Neil Mottram, technical manager at Virbac, said: “There is so much new information coming through that vets need to assimilate.
“So, the educational reproductive resource is designed to make that journey easier to navigate and provide vets with easy access to up-to-the-minute information on key issues in the report.”
The WSAVA report highlights concerns about increasing moves to early neutering, or for neutering to be used as a method of behavioural control, as not all aggressive behaviours are testosterone related.
Use of a “castration trial’ with long-acting GnRH agonist is recommended by the report before irreversible orchiectomy is performed. Virbac has Suprelorin, a sustained release implant containing deslorelin.
For full details of the resources, or the product, speak to a Virbac territory manager or visit the website.