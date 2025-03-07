7 Mar 2025
Two modules cover basics of anaesthesia and analgesia and benefits of its Zoletil product.
Virbac has announced two Zoletil complimentary interactive CPD modules on anaesthesia and analgesia.
Each module, which are 20 minutes long, will be available to access at the Virbac CPD platform.
One covers “The key components of successful anaesthesia” and the second “The benefits of Zoletil”, the company’s two-in-one injectable anaesthetic.
Virbac said the product had “extended in-use stability from 24 hours to 8 days”, was licensed for cats and dogs and “comprises a coactive balance between tiletamine and zolazepam.
For more about the product, visit the website and for more on the wider anaesthetics range speak to a Virbac territory manager.