10 Jan 2022
Company behind Stelfonta says a survey it carried out on its stand at the London Vet Show shows many vets personally diagnosed average of seven cases per year.
Jane Hill from Bay Vet Group in Dawlish with Virbac territory manager Matthew Buckley.
Virbac says a survey of vets has highlighted a need for increased awareness of mast cell tumours (MCTs).
Visitors to the company’s Stelfonta-branded stand at the London Vet Show were asked how many MCT cases they had personally diagnosed in the past year – the average was 7.03.
This contrasts with research that suggests vets will diagnose at least 1 case per month, or 12 a year1.
MCTs are the most common form of skin cancer in dogs, accounting for 21% of all cases2.
Mainly a disease of older dogs, MCT incidence is highest in dogs aged 6 to 10 years3,4, with a predisposition in popular breeds such as Labrador retrievers, French bulldogs, Staffordshire bull terriers and golden retrievers.
Until the launch of Stelfonta, surgical removal was the standard of care, but can pose challenges because of accessibility to obtain sufficient margins and anaesthetic risks, particularly in senior and brachycephalic pets.
Virbac said it has created a range of resources on its website.
A total of 77% of delegates who visited the London Vet Show stand said they were likely or very likely to use Stelfonta on their next MCT case.
Meanwhile, Jane Hill of Bay Vet Group won £1,000 in shopping vouchers in the stand competition.
