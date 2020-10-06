6 Oct 2020
The pharmaceutical group has donated essential veterinary supplies to Orangutan Veterinary Aid, which has conservation programmes in Indonesia and Malay.
Virbac has announced its support of orangutan conservation efforts through the donation of essential veterinary supplies to Orangutan Veterinary Aid (OVAID).
OVAID – founded in 2014 by vet Nigel Hicks and his wife Sara Fell Hicks – is a zero-salary, volunteer-run charity that provides veterinary equipment, medicines and practical veterinary assistance to orangutan conservation programmes in Indonesia and Malaysia.
Dr Hicks said: “Having worked as a volunteer in orangutan rescue programmes since 2009, it was very apparent vets were really struggling for supplies.
“We started to help with donations from friends, but it was clear a more structured approach was needed, so we set up OVAID. Although we are a small charity, due to the wonderful generosity of companies like Virbac, we are able to make a significant difference.”
The orangutan’s biggest predator is man, with the largest threat to the animal’s habitat being the ever-increasing demand for land for palm oil.
One hundred years ago more than 230,000 orangutans existed, but today populations are estimated at 104,700 for Bornean orangutans, 13,800 for Sumatran orangutans and no more than 800 Tapanuli orangutans – a species identified in 2017 – making it the most endangered of all great apes, according to World Wildlife Fund.
Virbac’s marketing director Andrew Connolly said: “Virbac is honoured to be able to support the amazing veterinary teams working on the ground to secure a future for orangutans.
“We are delighted Virbac products can play even the smallest of roles in helping to secure the survival of these species.”