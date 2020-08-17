17 Aug
Virbac has announced a series of free online webinars for vets and vet nurses to support the launch of its injectable treatment for mast cell tumours in dogs, Stelfonta.
The Stelfonta “Seeing is believing” webinars begin on 8 September (7:30pm) when Owen Davies, an RCVS and American specialist in veterinary oncology, will present “Mast cell tumours: an update”.
Mast cell tumours are the most common form of skin cancer in dogs, accounting for up to 21% of skin cancer cases.
In this webinar, Dr Davies will review mast cell tumours and diagnostic approaches before appraising the current treatment options.
On 9 September (7:30pm) Pam Jones, a double board-certified specialist in veterinary medical oncology and radiation oncology from the US, will present “Stelfonta: seeing is believing”.
Dr Jones will introduce delegates to the unique mode of action of tigilanol tiglate, review the efficacy data behind this new product, and demonstrate how it can be used to provide a high tumour elimination rate and wound healing.
Neil Mottram, technical product manager at Virbac, said: “We’re excited to offer vets and nurses the opportunity to learn more about this groundbreaking advancement in veterinary oncology.
“We are lucky to have secured some fantastic speakers for the webinars, so delegates can be assured of some top-quality CPD.”