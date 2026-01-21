21 Jan 2026
Virbac unveils new leptospirosis vaccine for dogs
Bosses believe the new product can play a key role in tackling the zoonotic disease.
Virbac has unveiled a new L2 leptospirosis vaccine for dogs, which it believes will play a “crucial role” in minimising the disease’s risks.
Officials say the product, called Canixin L, has been developed to stimulate an immune response against two key serogroups of Leptospira interrogans, Canicola and Icterohaemorrhagiae.
The disease, which is zoonotic, can be spread through direct contact with rodents or their urine, indirect contact with contaminated material such as bedding or social contact with other dogs.
‘Excellent opportunity’
Product manager Rain Beckles said: “Virbac is pleased to be able to offer Canixin L, allowing those using Canixin DHPPi/L to vaccinate with L2 only in the intermediate years.
“It also provides an excellent opportunity for practices with clients specifically requesting an L2 vaccine.”
The company said the vaccine had been licensed to reduce infection, clinical signs, kidney colonisation, renal lesions and shedding in the urine.
The product is available for use in dogs from eight weeks old, with a second injection to be administered three to four weeks after the initial dose.