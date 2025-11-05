5 Nov 2025
The product is said to improve treatment compliance and reduce stress by removing the need for medicine to be administered separately.
The product promises a "new era" for CKD management.
Virbac has launched a “world’s first” two-in-one medicated food for cats that promises a “new era” of managing feline chronic kidney disease (CKD).
The animal health company is launching Vikaly, a clinical renal diet that also includes the pharmaceutical active ingredient benazepril for the reduction of proteinuria.
It is said to offer the same therapeutic dosage as benazepril tablets (0.5–1 mg/kg bodyweight/day), eliminating the need for pet owners to administer medication separately, and at an equivalent dose displays greater angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibition than the tablets.
It is also said to maintain consistent treatment efficacy regardless of the cat’s feeding behaviour, due to plasma benazeprilat levels being unaffected by food consumption rate, and it would require a cat to consume more than 10 times their daily ration to reach toxic levels.
Vikaly is indicated for nutritional and medical management of CKD in adult and senior cats with proteinuria from IRIS stage two.
The kibble provides clinical renal nutrition including low phosphorus, reduced protein, Omega-3 fatty acids and high metabolisable energy.
It is available in a 1.5 kg bag and can be fed alongside wet food.
Virbac product manager Aimee Lawrence said: “Vikaly is the culmination of Virbac’s 50+ years of expertise in both veterinary pharmaceuticals and nutrition.
“It reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting veterinary surgeons with innovative solutions that elevate standards of care.
“Administering medications to cats is notoriously challenging, so with Vikaly we’re opening a new era in the management of feline chronic kidney disease.”