27 Aug 2021
Around the Coast in 30 Days event is a virtual tour to represent the distances service travels every year to deliver blood to animals in need.
An animal blood bank has launched its first virtual fund-raising event in a bid to raise £10,000 by running, swimming and cycling a collective 11,232 miles.
Pet Blood Bank UK will be kicking off its virtual tour, dubbed Around the Coast in 30 Days, chosen to represent the distances Pet Blood Bank travels every year delivering blood to animals in need.
A spokesman for the charity said: “The funds raised from the challenge will help to save the lives of pets across the country by supporting the blood bank service. They will also allow the charity to invest for the future through vital research and education, as well as continue to do things like provide free blood for veterinary charities and subsidise the cost of blood.
“Any support from veterinary practices and those working in the profession who would like to join the challenge would be welcomed by Pet Blood Bank.”