9 Nov 2022
The newly-formed VVCA-EA – an affiliate of the US-based Virtual Veterinary Care Association – will host a mastermind session at London Vet Show on 17 November from 9am to 10am.
A European affiliate of the US-based Virtual Veterinary Care Association (VVCA) is being formed to drive discussion and engagement with telehealth in the European veterinary industry.
The VVCA-EA will host a community mastermind launch session at London Vet Show and is inviting stakeholders from across the veterinary sector to join the conversation.
Jessica May, who is spearheading the set-up of the VVCA-EA, said: “The veterinary telehealth conversation is evolving across the world.
“European veterinary professionals have a rich variety of experience and opinion surrounding the use of telehealth. There is a need to harness our collective understanding to organise and drive the conversation and provision of telehealth forward.”
The mastermind session, titled, “Telehealth: friend or foe?” will take place from 9am to 10am in the Alumni and Community Zone at the ExCeL London on Thursday 17 November.
Dr May added: “We will be exploring telehealth past, present and future. To create a strong foundation for progress, we need to start by finding clarity and consensus of terminology, reviewing the evidence, gathering further data, and looking carefully at the pros and cons, risks and benefits.
“Whether you’re a student, veterinarian, a veterinary nurse, part of a veterinary team or another industry stakeholder, we invite you to join this important conversation. Engaging stakeholders across the industry will bring broad perspectives, discussion and collaboration opportunities.”
A working group from across the profession has been formed to develop a strategy for the way forward and includes Dr May, Liz Barton (VetCT), Pete Wedderburn (Pete the Vet), Richard Casey (WSAVA) and Wolfgang Dohne (Federation of European Companion Animal Veterinary Associations).
The vision is to make virtual care part of the standard of care in veterinary medicine by advocating best practices, providing educational resources and creating a space for a wide range of professionals to congregate internationally.
To register interest and receive updates from VVCA-EA, visit its website.