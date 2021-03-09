Inspiring

He added: “It’s inspiring to see that students are so committed to work experience, and want to best prepare themselves for vet school. We are proud that our virtual programme is free, and any student in the UK can attend from the safety and comfort of their homes, while learning what it is like and what it takes to be a great vet. Since it’s a live event, students will feel as if they are right in the room shadowing the vet.”