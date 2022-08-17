17 Aug 2022
Miniseries of feline webinars will cover feline cardiac disease and management of geriatric cats, providing vets with practical advice and information on approaching cat cases.
Advanced practitioner Louisa Graham is hosting the sessions.
Vita Animal Health has launched a miniseries of feline webinars featuring sessions on feline cardiac disease and management of geriatric cats.
The series, aimed at providing vets with practical advice and information on how best to approach cat cases, also has two sessions aimed at cat owners focusing on feline stress and OA.
Presented by advanced practitioner Louisa Graham, the webinars provide two hours of CPD credits and can be accessed online.
The first webinar on cardiac disease encourages vets to perform cardiac ultrasound for routine screening and emergency situations. With more than 15% of cats estimated to suffer with heart disease, and a third of those thought to be asymptomatic, the webinar highlights ultrasound as an advantage in diagnosing and managing patients.
Vita sales manager Tara Evans said: “We really value education, it’s at the centre of all that we do. Alongside producing functional products, we constantly strive to educate owners, as well as supporting vets. These webinars are a fun and engaging way of offering CPD to vets, and valuable information to owners on common conditions we see in cats.”
The series is available to watch online any time, with free access for everyone in veterinary teams. Further details are available online.