25 Feb 2021
Veterinary Marketing Association’s 2021 awards celebration will reward best of 2020 campaigns and innovation in the pandemic.
Four new award categories have been added to the Veterinary Marketing Association (VMA) annual awards celebration for 2021.
The annual lunch was one of the early casualties of the pandemic, and was called off in March 2020. The 16 original award categories were already judged, but winners have not yet been announced due to the continuing pandemic.
New categories have been created to recognise marketing efforts carried out during the COVID-19 period. These are:
Entries are open now, closing on 26 March, ahead of online and face-to-face judging in April and May.
Full entry details are available online.