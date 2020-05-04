4 May 2020
Ceremony originally scheduled for late March, but postponed ahead of UK lockdown, will now take place on 19 March next year.
A veterinary sector awards ceremony postponed by COVID-19 crisis has been rescheduled for March next year.
The Veterinary Marketing Association (VMA) awards had been due to take place on 20 March this year, but it was an early casualty of the growing pandemic.
Organisers had originally looked to rescheduling the lunch to a date in the autumn, but uncertainty over future social distancing restrictions have led them to reschedule to Friday 19 March 2021.
In a release, the VMA said: “As the original postponement was made just one week before the event, the judging and preparation had all been completed in readiness for the big day.
“Therefore, our plan is to hold the next event in its usual place in the calendar, on Friday 19 March 2021, when all the winners of the awards celebrating work completed during 2019 will be announced.”
The format of the awards in 2021 is yet to be finalised, but it is likely additional categories recognising campaigns and initiatives during the COVID-19 crisis will be introduced. All tickets transfer to the new date.